The developers took advantage of thearrival of Season 1 from MultiVersus to announce i two new champions that will be present in the game, Black Adam And Stripe. Black Adam would join the other DC characters already featured in the fighting game, including both Batman and Wonder Woman, while Stripe, the evil being from the Gremlins movie, would be, at least for the moment, on his own.

That said, the two will not be the next to arrive in the game, they will have to wait their turn, right behind Rick and Mortyfrom the famous Rick and Morty series, which should come out on 23 August. All this was not part of the leak released in March which suggested the arrival of other characters, such as Harry Potter, Fred Flintstone and Gizmo, also from the film Gremlins.

However, this does not completely disprove the Leak, which continues to give us hope for the next characters in the game. Despite I fighters in the game at the moment they are already 17but the game still has a long way to go to reach the work that clearly inspires it: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which boasts 89 playable characters, from 40 different franchises.

That said, the MultiVersus beta numbers have been very promising, with 140,000 players on Steam aloneand we expect the game to continue like this for a little while longer.