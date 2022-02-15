Possible trouble for the footballer of the Bayern Monaco and the German national team ThomasMuller. According to what we learn from Daily Mailthe forward and his wife were accused of cruelty to their horses by the organization PETA which defends the health and welfare of animals.

As is known, the player and his partner run a horse farm and in these hours they had announced that their animal D’Avie it was “out of the question” due to a hoof problem which occurred in the period preceding the reproductive phase. In this sense, explains the tabloid, Muller and his wife Lisa are accused of allow their horses to perform “unnatural sexual acts” on their farm in order to obtain doses of horse sperm which are then frozen and sold for around 200 euros per dose.

PETA explained to its spokesperson Jana Hoger that in their opinion “the injuries sustained by D’Avie under the supervision of Lisa and Thomas Müller were preventable and unnecessary”. And then she also added: “It is horrible that horse lovers as they say they are forcing animals to perform unnatural sexual acts to benefit them.” See also Mou, Special return to San Siro. "Here is still his home, he will be welcomed as he deserves"

February 14, 2022 (change February 14, 2022 | 10:06 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Muller #accused #cruelty #horses