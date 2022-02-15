Sebastián Córdova was an express request from Miguel Herrera, because when the Tigres coach found out that Solari wanted to release the Mexican player from the eagles of America, the ‘Piojo’ asked his board for the immediate arrival of the Olympic medal in Tokyo 2020, ruling out even the current Mx League scoring sub-leader, Alexis Vega.
However, the performance of the Mexican, at least in the first days, has not been what was expected, because although since he arrived at the felines Herrera gave him the title, Córdova did not respond with optimal performance, a fact that led him to the bench, place in where for now it has remained.
Sources close to Tigres affirm that Córdova’s substitution as well as his poor performance is due to a slight overweight with which the Mexican arrived at the UANL squad, a situation that made it impossible for Sebastián to adapt to the frenetic pace of the attack of those directed for Herrera and a situation in which the Mexican is already working, well, he would be training overtime in terms of physical fitness with the physical trainer Giber Becerra, with whom he has already coincided in the Coapa nest with America.
