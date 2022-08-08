The house located in an urbanization with views of the mountains -in the municipality of Calasparra- sought to make the most of the panoramic views of the surroundings, the Mediterranean sun and the surface of the plot.

An L-shaped dwelling facing south was created where all the dependencies turned towards that “exquisite corner” of outdoor recreation where the pool and relaxation area are located.

Each and every one of the units of the house communicate with the aforementioned area, both visually and spatially, so that each and every one of the family members and friends could enjoy the climate and the views.