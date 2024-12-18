muface has convened for this Friday, December 20, the General Council of the Mutual Society, in which the unions are present, to report on the new tender for the health care contest for civil servants, which contemplates an increase in the premium for insurers of 33.5% in the next three years, in accordance with what was approved this Tuesday by the Council of Ministers.

At the moment, the launch of the new tender is approved by the Government with this new increase in the premium, but the tender as such has not yet been launched, although it will be done in the coming days. The three insurers that currently provide the service (Adeslas, Asisa and DKV) have urged caution and will make a decision when they know the details of the new contest.

The union CSIF has assured that in the “urgent” call of the General Council of Muface for this Fridayat 10:30 a.m., they will take the opportunity to ask for explanations about the bidding deadlines, when the agreement would be signed, how it will be managed and the deadlines for the possibility of changing entities or moving to the National Health System.

CSIF will ask for explanations

Likewise, CSIF, which yesterday positively assessed the increase in premiums, wants to know if muface Some measures have been taken towards the insurers due to the situations of “neglect” that have been generated in recent weeks due to the uncertainty of whether or not the concert was maintained, such as cancellation of appointments, diagnostic tests, surgical interventions and the uncertainty of people with chronic and serious illnesses.









This new increase in the premium until 33.5% in three years occurs after the first tender was void in the month of November when insurers considered that the increase of 17.11% (16.5% in the first year and 0.62% in the second) was insufficient to cover its costs.

In this way, the amount of the concert becomes 4,478 million of euros, which represents an increase of 957 million euros. In addition, the concert goes from two to three years, covering until 2027. The cost per year will be 1,303 million euros in 2025, 1,490 million euros in 2026, and 1,685 million euros in 2027.

With this provision, the premium will increase by 19.37% in 2025, 7.25% in 2026 and 4.32% in 2027, with a cumulative increase in three years of 33.5%. The average premium per mutual member per year will go from 1,032.12 euros currently to 1,262.28 in 2027.

As a novelty, after the preliminary consultation in which only Asisa and DKV participated, the formula has been changed to calculate the premium. It goes from a linear premium to an incremental one depending on the age groups, so that more will be paid to insure older groups and less for younger ones.

The concert covers 1.5 million people, including owners and beneficiaries. 65% of the holders are primary, secondary and university teachers and 17% belong to some bodies of the General State Administration.