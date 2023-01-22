The Minister of Defense, José Múcio, said that there will be no respite from the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in seeking out each of the culprits for the coup acts carried out in Brasília, on Sunday, January 8th. To EstadãoMúcio stated that he also expects a new phase in the relationship between the federal government and the military, with the arrival of General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva in command of the Army.

“Everyone will be punished, without exception,” Múcio told the report. “Let’s turn the page. We hope that now we can open a new era.”

Múcio’s words seek to translate a feeling that guides the entire government leadership and that, according to the minister, should also guide the new commands of the Forces. The expectation is that, from now on, there will be a gap between the role of the Executive, who is responsible for governing the country, and that of the military, who must focus exclusively on their institutional functions, such as protecting and monitoring borders and guaranteeing sovereignty. national.

The fall of the Army commander, General Júlio César de Arruda, was not an act specifically determined by Lula, according to people close to the top of the government. The president had been upset since January 8 with Arruda’s actions and made a point of making that clear to José Múcio. The request for his resignation, however, did not come from the PT. It was Múcio who, after seeing no other way to resolve the matter, decided to put an end to the episode and dismiss Arruda for what he classified as a “broken trust”.

Múcio, despite this, maintains a good relationship with Arruda, who underwent surgery this Sunday and is in good health.

The minister’s expectation of reopening a new phase between the Palácio do Plano and the Army Headquarters begins to take shape this coming Tuesday, the 24th. The new commander of the Army, General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, has already announced that he will hold a meeting with the military leadership, to deal with the directions and priorities of the Force.

There is a clear expectation that new accusations will surface involving names of military personnel, based on the investigations that are ongoing.

In the case of the now ex-commander Arruda, the resignation occurred after a succession of acts that, in the understanding of the Lula government, are due to insubordination, in direct confrontation with the determinations of the federal government

First, Lula obtained information that there are strong indications that the Commando Militar do Planalto, linked to the Army, significantly failed to contain the January 8 attacks on the Planalto Palace. Afterwards, the president received information that there was direct resistance from the Army Command to allow the arrest of coup plotters in the Bolsonaristas camp in front of the Headquarters in Brasília, on the night of the invasion and depredation. Tanks were even used to block the entrance of the Military Police.

The situation would become completely unsustainable after the resistance of the then commander Arruda to exonerate Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, known as “Colonel Cid”. A faithful squire of Jair Bolsonaro and aide to the former president, Cid was appointed to head the 1st Army Command Action Battalion in Goiânia. There was pressure for this nomination to be canceled by Arruda, which did not happen. On the morning of Saturday, the 21st, Múcio spoke with the general and dismissed him from his post.