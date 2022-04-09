While some hope to prolong the good run of results that has allowed them get away from the descentthe others will rush their options to reach the playoff spots. This is how the derby between Mirandese Y Burgos not only will he have three more points at stake, but also the hegemony of Burgos football this season (follow the match live on AS.com). A victory separates both teams in the standings. There are spirits of revenge in the boar squad that fell for the minimum in the duel of first round. A set piece play, headed by Grego Sierra at the bottom of the net, unbalanced that first duel. One aspect of which the rojillos took good note who know perfectly the potential that the black and white box treasures in this type of situation.

Much they’ve changed the stuff by Anduva since Etxeberria took charge of the team after the dismissal of Lolo Escobar seven days ago. The Mirandese has found a style that fits like a glove. ‘Roro’ Riquelme and Inigo Vicente have become key pieces in the game system of the Gipuzkoan coach, who in turn has recovered the best version of meseguer. Likewise, wild boars have won in defensive consistencyone of the great musts that seemed to have no solution.

Etxeberria could repeat the same lineup who scored a point on his visit to Eibar. Álex López accompanied Meseguer in the match against the leader, although graceful can also be placed in that position. those who they will not be on the lawn are Martín Calderón and Oriol Rey, both due to injury.

For its part, Burgos presents three low important for this derby. Julian Calero will not be able to count on Valcarce and Matossanctioned for accumulation of reprimands, and Saúl Berjón who does not arrive on time to recover from his muscle injury. The Madrid coach unpredictable in their lineupshas not made it clear whether he will continue with a line of four defenders, as in recent games, or will reinforce his containment system with a fifth man who has given him good results in many games.

The coach of the black and white squad has insisted on the great quality of many of the rojillo players and it would not be surprising that would underpin his defensive block looking for the surprise on the counter. Burgos is not getting good results away from home, but the importance of adding in this meeting to revive their distant options to play the promotionthey can give wings to the players of the capital.

It will be a special appointment for both hobbies. anduva rwill record the best entry dand the season after hanging the ‘no tickets’ sign. Once again there will be hundreds of Burgos fans who will accompany their team in the Anduva stands. 777 tickets were sold at the El Plantío offices, but many other fans have found entrance not to miss a more than interesting duel for the points at stake and what a victory means against one of their eternal rivals.

match keys

– Circulation: The rojillo team will try to print a high rhythm to the match from the initial whistle. Only then will he have options to win the derby.

– Hobby: Burgos will be accompanied by hundreds of black and white fans who are especially motivated by this type of match

– Details: In a meeting of these characteristics, the small details tend to unbalance the balance in favor of one or the other. It already happened in the first round in a set piece action that Burgos took advantage of.

– Security: The team from Burgos is the third least scored team in the category.

aces to follow

Inigo Vicente. His clairvoyance in the game can be key to unblock a match that is expected to be closed against a rival that concedes few chances.

Miguel: He has won a permanent position in the Burgos defense and is being the most regular in the rearguard.

Ups and downs

Mirandese: Simón, Gelabert, Martín and Oriol Rey are out due to injury.

Burgos: Matos, Berjón and Valcarce will miss the duel on the visiting side.

previous declarations

Joseba Etxeberria, coach of Mirandés: “We will try to bring a lot of dynamism and let things happen. Be intense in all the disputes and let the ball circulate quickly. The Burgos block is solid and they defend the area very well. We believe that we are well and we can hurt the rival with our most powerful weapons. the help of Anduva who is going to push us”

“Each one has their way of playing, but we believe that it can be a close game with different situations in the same game. In this type of derby, small details count a lot and we must be very careful. We want to be more like Mirandés than ever what we want. We are trained to be”

Julián Calero, coach of Burgos: “This match can give us a lot of confidence for the rest of the season. Mirandés has changed after the arrival of Joseba, they have introduced new bosses and they have players with fantastic conditions. They have players on loan who I suspect will have an immediate future in the First Division Division. They are very young and have great quality. For us the game is very exciting because of the jump it can give us in the standings, the excitement it can generate in the fans and in the city”.