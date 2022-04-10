El Rosario, Sinaloa.- A strong mobilization of emergency corporations It was recorded during the noon of this Saturday, when a truck started to catch fire in the heart of El Rosario, Sinaloa.

Information provided by the Directorate of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic indicates that the unit that was involved in this mishap is a Pick Up truck, Donge Ram brand, model 1996, in white, owned by Ana Elisa “N”, 44 years old. old.

It is presumed that the unit was circulating on Benito Juárez Avenue and at the height of the Telmex Court for reasons still unknown, it began to catch fire, seeing the spread of the flames, the emergency elements of this municipality were immediately called.

Within a few minutes the presence of elements of Firefighters and Civil Protection arrived with the necessary equipment to suffocate the fire and control the flames that emanated from inside this unit.

The authority only reported only material damage to the damaged unit, there were no people injured by this event that occurred in the center of the city.