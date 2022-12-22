Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Mubadala organized a reception for the bowling team for people with hearing disabilities, which achieved outstanding results during its participation in the Deaf Olympiad in Malaysia last October..

Our national team had achieved sixth place among twenty-two teams, and it also achieved bronze in the overall total, while the most prominent achievement was the individual gold medal won by our player Ayman Al-Muqbali, who received a special honor during the Mubadala reception.

On this occasion, Hamid Al-Shammari, Group Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Human Resources Officer at Mubadala, said: “We are proud to welcome and honor the bowling team champions with hearing disabilities. Who achieved an unprecedented achievement in the Deaf Bowling Olympics in Malaysia last October. This honor comes within the framework of our pride in our players and national sports cadres and our keenness to support and empower people of determination, as well as to strengthen the distinguished partnership relationship that links Mubadala with the Paralympic Committee. And balanced.

Mohammed Fadel Al Hameli, Chairman of the Paralympic Committee, expressed his appreciation for the great role played by Mubadala in supporting the sport of people of determination in various games. He also stressed that the result of the partnership between the Paralympic Committee and the Mubadala company is what the national bowling team has achieved for people with hearing disabilities, which translates the importance of the social role of national companies in strengthening the talents and special abilities of our children of determination.