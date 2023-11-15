An offer is available on Amazon Italy for an MSI Thin GF63 12VE-292IT notebook, which is equipped with an RTX 4050. The discount indicated by this promotion is 20% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price indicated by Amazon €1,242.18. The current price is the lowest ever: it has been available for a few days and we don’t know how long it will remain accessible. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The features of the MSI Thin GF63 12VE-292IT notebook
The MSI Thin GF63 12VE-292IT notebook features an Intel i7-12650H CPU and a Nvidia RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 GPU. The RAM is 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz while the storage space is 512 GB (PCle 4 SSD). It supports Wi-Fi 6 and comes pre-installed with the Windows 11 Home operating system. The screen is 15.6 inches in FullHD at 144 Hz. The layout and warranty are Italian.
#MSI #Thin #GF63 #notebook #RTX #sale #historic #price #Amazon