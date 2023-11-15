War Israel and HamasIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his call to stop the killing of women and children in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu did this via a message on X, addressed directly to Trudeau. Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said the “precise and targeted operation against Hamas” at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza was still ongoing on Wednesday morning.Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.