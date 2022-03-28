Are you looking for a notebook but don’t know which one to buy? I recommend that you take a look atMSI Prestige 14 Evocurrently on offer on Amazon at a very attractive price thanks to the discount of 300 € compared to the list price!

It is a portable PC that can be useful for various uses, you can easily use it for university or for work, in fact it is equipped with an 11th generation Intel i7 processor which is perfect even for the heaviest tasks, and is also quite compact. and easy to carry around. A good solution for content creators too, but beware because the offer could expire at any moment, so if you want buy it take advantage now that a savings of € 300equal to 21% of the full price, is not a trivial matter.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo: why buy it

As I told you above, this notebook certainly does not fear heavy use, thanks to the Intel Core CPU i7-1185G7combined with the Intel Iris XE GPU and 16 GB of RAM, it can easily be used even with applications that require a lot of processing power.

We also find 2 Type-C ports (one is also used for charging) with technology support Thunderbolt 4a standard USB port, a microSD reader and a single 3.5 mm jack for headphones and microphone.

The battery is 52 Wh and the autonomy depends a lot on the use you will make of the PC, but a 65W adapter is included in the package which should guarantee a rather fast recharge.

Below I also leave you a brief summary of the specifications of this notebook.