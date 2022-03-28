No, it’s not a bankruptcy sale. It was the fancy who stopped in 2016 – but Defense still exists. They do, however, have another spring cleaning. With BVA as intermediary, the government is putting 22 DAF trucks up for sale and another five Mercedes G-classes.

The DAF’s all come from the 1990s in various states. One seems quite complete, the other is missing some parts. Some have a closed cargo area, others only a rack and still others leave you free to put something on it yourself. A nice project for a camper?

It is the same story with the five G-classes. There is one that appears to be in fairly neat condition, but also one without doors and without a chair. A half-stripped G-class pickup seems to be the most in demand and has the highest bid so far. Both the DAF trucks and the old G-classes can be bid until 11 April.

What should the military objects cost?

The highest bidder gets to buy the car. There is no minimum price stated, but the vehicles must be awarded. Currently, most bids are still at around 1,000 euros, with the exception of the pick-up, which can already count on 3,600 euros. Do you offer a low amount and take one for next to nothing?