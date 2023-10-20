Through Amazon Italy you can take advantage of an offer for 27-inch MSI G272QPF monitor in 1440p and 170 Hz. The reported discount is 30%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is €372.42. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The MSI G272QPF 27-inch monitor It offers a 1440p (16:9) resolution with a refresh rate of up to 170 Hz, with G-Sync support. It has an HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.2a. The stand is adjustable in four directions.