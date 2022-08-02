Although she was ignored by MCU fans, “Ms. Marvel” It won the approval of specialized critics, positioning itself as one of the best Marvel Studios productions, even with a few points above “Avengers: Endgame”. Although many viewers called it boring, there is no doubt that its ending did attract the attention of thousands.

In case you haven’t noticed, the series starring Iman Vellani (Khamala Kahn) laid the groundwork for the X-Men’s debut in the future Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the winks are not just that. Now, we know that we had a reference to “Dragon Ball”.

The easter eggs confirmed, but unnoticed

In the closing chapter of “Ms. Marvel”, we see that Kamala already controls her powers like never before. She is able to stretch to such a length that she is not only limited to elongating her limbs, but she also takes advantage of her abilities to create structures.

Thus, the directors and executive producers of the show, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, confirmed – in an interview with ComicBook.com – how an anime icon influenced the fighting style of the young star of the program.

“With our VFX artist Nordin Rahhali, we were exploring what we could do with this power and having that ‘Embiggen’ moment. AND It’s an image that’s very manga, with a Dragon Ball Z influence.” Fallah explained.

“I think when we were doing it, we felt like there’s a lot more we can do. And I think we just reached the tip of the iceberg,” she added.

The most notable moment is when Kamala, in her confrontation against the agents of the Damage Control Department, surrounds herself with her aura of power to reach her full potential, just as the Saiyans do to unleash the greatest spectrum of their strength.