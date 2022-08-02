One of the best-selling manga in history, as well as a long-running one, is one piecework created by Eichiro Ode, which began more than 25 years ago and has captured the hearts of thousands of fans. And now a new milestone for the brand is reported, given that it would have surpassed its closest rival in physical sales in terms of books, Harry Potter.

According to official information on social networks, this publication has already sold more than 500 million copies, this is mentioned with the announcement of the next volume of history that is already in its last arc. This will go on sale next August 4ththus being the 103rd volume, which fans of the series look forward to.

ONE PIECE has finally and officially reached 500,000,000 copies in circulation worldwide.

with these numbers one piece has officially overtaken the world’s best-selling book series, the story of the young wizard who is still relevant in pop culture today, with many editions of the books. That yes, the public of this type of works can be a little different, and to this is added that the history of the magical franchise has its end.

It’s worth mentioning, that the pirate saga could also surpass the best-selling issue of Superman, this generated some 600 million copies distributed throughout the globe. Although it should be considered that the character is already 80 years old and not 25 years old like the work of Odeso the adventures of Luffy they could beat him in a couple more years.

For now there is no definite end to the treasure hunt, but fans are eager to find out.

Via: Shōnen Jump