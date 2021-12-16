Two women accuse Crhis Noth, Mr Big of ‘Sex and the City’, of sexual assault. Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31 – who don’t know each other and have spoken separately months later with The Hollywood Reporter – report that the hit in the press of the sequel to the series of Hbo Max ‘Sex and the City And Just Like That ‘, evoked in them “painful memories” of events that they say occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, respectively.

To protect their privacy, The Hollywood Reporter uses aliases for both. Lily, now a reporter, contacted THR in August. “I’m not sure how to deal with this kind of story and how other victims can be found,” she wrote in an email. The site heard Zoe instead in October. He still works in the entertainment industry and fears the repercussions if his identity is known. But “seeing he was reprising his role in Sex and the City triggered something in me,” he says. “For so many years, I buried him.” He decided it was time to “try to make public who he is” Chris Noth.

Contacted for comment, Noth sent a statement: “The allegations against me made by two people I met years ago, even decades ago, are categorically false. These stories may be 30 years ago or 30 days ago, but no. it always means no and this is a line that I have not crossed. ” The actor points out: “The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question the timing of these stories – he adds – I don’t know for sure why they’re emerging now, but I know this: I didn’t attack these women.”