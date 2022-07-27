Brazilian singer Rita Lee will be honored at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards for Lifetime Achievement. The announcement was made by the academy on Monday (25).

The celebration will take place on November 17, in Las Vegas, in the United States and the tribute to the singer will feature the participation of artists such as Giulia Be, Manu Gavassi, Luiza Sonza, Agnes Nunes and Paula Lima, coordinated by producer Zé Ricardo. .

+Shopee offers R$ 5 million in discount coupons in the 8/8 campaign

The singer had already received the award for Best Rock Album in Portuguese Language for her work “3001”, released in 2001.

“His music transcends generations and is an inspiration to music creators around the world,” said Manuel Abud, President and CEO of the Latin Recording Academy.

Other Brazilian artists have already received the “Lifetime Achievement Award”. They are: Roberto Carlos, Jorge Ben Jor, Os Paralamas do Sucesso, Beth Carvalho, Gal Costa, Milton Nascimento, Toquinho, Ney Matogrosso, Djavan, João Bosco, Erasmo Carlos and Martinho da Vila.

Check the ad