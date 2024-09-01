The agency wants a declaration of responsibility that recognizes that the defendants took part in acts of torture and murder during the dictatorship

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) in São Paulo filed a lawsuit in Federal Court asking for the accountability of 46 former agents of the military dictatorship for direct or indirect involvement in the torture, deaths and disappearances of 15 opponents of the regime. Read the full of the action (PDF – 4 MB).

According to the agency, all were linked to repression units such as the DOI-Codi (Information Operations Detachment – ​​Internal Defense Operations Center), the Dops (Department of Political and Social Order) and the IML (Legal Medical Institute) in São Paulo.

The action is in the civil sphere and asks that the former agents or their families make compensation to the Brazilian State, since the country needed to compensate the victims of the dictatorship.

The declaration of responsibility would constitute legal recognition that the defendants were involved in the acts of kidnapping, torture, murder, forced disappearance and concealment of the true circumstances of the death of these 15 opponents of the dictatorship.

Among the defendants are former Dops delegate Sérgio Paranhos Fleury, who died in 1979, and former DOI-Codi commander Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra, who died in 2015. The list also includes 14 former members of the IML, who were responsible for preparing reports that omitted signs of torture on the bodies of political activists murdered during the dictatorship.

According to the MPF, the action seeks to comply with the recommendations of the IACHR (Inter-American Court of Human Rights) and the CNV (National Truth Commission) so that the Brazilian State promotes measures of reparation, preservation of memory and elucidation of the truth about events that occurred during the dictatorship.

This is the second public civil action filed by the MPF this year. In March, the MPF had already requested that 42 former agents involved in the repression of another 19 militants be held accountable.

For the Federal Public Ministry, the acts of torture committed during the military dictatorship are crimes against humanity and, therefore, could not be covered by Amnesty Lawwhich was decreed in 1979 and granted amnesty to all political crimes committed during the dictatorship, extending the benefit not only to victims of repression, but also to torturers.

In addition to requesting that these former agents be held civilly liable, the MPF also requires that the Union and the State of São Paulo be obliged to implement a series of reparation and historical preservation measures, in addition to having to clarify the rights violations that were committed from 1964 to 1985, the period during which the military dictatorship lasted in the country.

The proposal is that both governments be required to create online and physical memory spaces about the period and that educational modules on gender equality be promoted for members of the Armed Forces and public security agencies.

On Friday (August 30), the Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, resumed the work of the Special Commission on Political Deaths and Disappearances of the Dictatorship. The work had been interrupted in 2022, during the government of the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

With information from Brazil Agency.