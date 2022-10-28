O Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPE) of Santa Catarina, through the 68th Electoral Prosecutor’s Office of Balneário Piçarras, opened this Thursday (27) a procedure to investigate allegations of irregular electoral propaganda against the Beto Carrero World park. The action aims to investigate irregular propaganda and abuse of economic power.

The complaints are that the place would have offered a discount for PT abstentions in the second round of elections, next Sunday (31). The prosecution also informed that it is carrying out an initial investigation, called de facto news, to find out if there are indications of “possible abuse of economic power by the amusement park”. The procedure is carried out by the Public Ministry and precedes the investigation.

According to the MEP, the park would have offered discount 25% to those who were dressed in red and remained in place throughout the voting hours in the second round, on Wednesday (26). Since then, more than 150 complaints have been filed against the measure. According to the Regional Electoral Court (TRE), the complaints arrived through the Pardal app and were forwarded to the Public Electoral Ministry.

The discount was announced on Wednesday (26), on a social network of the park, which promised a promotional passport with the name ‘For All’, with the letters “P” and “T” highlighted, which would be an allusion to the party, and also that the initiative was valid for “the friend who doesn’t like green and yellow”. To get the discount, the park goer should arrive at the place before 8 am and leave after 5 pm, precisely the time of voting. The discount was only valid for election Sunday (30).

After the repercussion, the park deleted the post.