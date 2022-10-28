Vedomosti: partial mobilization in Russia may be completed in early November

Partial mobilization in Russia may be completed as early as next week from October 31 to November 6. About it informs edition of Vedomosti with reference to its own sources.

As confirmation of the message, Vedomosti cites the words of unnamed sources in the Russian parliament and the presidential administration.

At the same time, it is noted that there may not be a special decree on the end of mobilization measures, since this is not provided for by law – instead, after the end of the special operation, a decree on demobilization will follow.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the deadlines for the completion of partial mobilization throughout the country. The head of state said that it would be completed in about two weeks, stressing that out of the planned 300,000 people, 222,000 people had already been mobilized.

In more than 35 regions of Russia, the implementation of the plan for partial mobilization was reported. In particular, on October 17, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the completion of the mobilization.