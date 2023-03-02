Ricardo Pereira Feitosa would have accessed, without authorization, confidential data of opponents of former president Jair Bolsonaro

The prosecutor of the MPTCU (Public Ministry at the Federal Court of Auditors), Lucas Furtado, sent this Wednesday (1st.Mar.2023) a request to the Court of Auditors to investigate the possible deviation of purpose of the former general coordinator of Federal Revenue Research and Investigation Ricardo Pereira Feitosa. read the full (297 KB).

The intelligence chief would have copied, without authorization, information in 2019 from businessman Paulo Marinho, former minister Gustavo Bebianno and Eduardo Gussem, former attorney general of Rio de Janeiro, who coordinated the investigation of the alleged scheme of “cracks” of the Bolsonaro family.

In the representation, the attorney requests that the TCU:

have access and monitor the outcome of the administrative proceeding against Feitosa at the Federal Revenue Service;

investigate possible deviations from the purpose of the former general coordinator;

find out whether Feitosa’s illegitimate action was connived or omitted by the body’s high command at the time of the action, that is, in 2019 and subsequent years. In addition to investigating whether the Internal Revenue inspector suffered any kind of internal pressure to file the disciplinary procedure in favor of the former employee.

“In this way, improper access to confidential data of these characters by the Federal Revenue server could, in theory, aim to obtain information that could somehow embarrass these individuals, as opposed to their critical positions towards the Bolsonaro family, in order to , in this way, to meet an eventual merely personal interest of the former president, characterizing a misuse of purpose in the use of data, information and material resources of the public service in favor of a private interest“, said Furtado in the document.

ACCESS TO DATA

The newspaper report Folha de S.Paulo says Feitosa accessed Income Tax data from 2013 to 2019 from Eduardo Gussem and Bebianno. The information on Marinho is from 2008 to 2019, with the exception of 2012.

Feitosa would also have accessed data from Marinho’s wife, Adriana, from 2010 to 2013. Currently, the former head of Revenue Intelligence is a tax auditor for the customs administration in Cuiabá.

The IRS told the Power360 what “issues related to the correctional area are confidential, under the terms of the relevant legislation”. According to Sheet, Feitosa’s investigation began in January 2020, after 6 months of access. She initiated an investigative investigation in March of the same year and opened a PAD (Disciplinary Administrative Process).

Now, it would be up to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddaddecide for punishment or filing.

O Power360 was unable to contact Ricardo Pereira Feitosa. he said to Sheet who has always acted with seriousness and zeal in leadership positions. He also stated that always “exercised its legal duties within its functional attributions as a tax auditor in an impersonal manner, in favor of the public interest”.

Marinho and Gussem did not respond to questions.