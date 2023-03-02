Five people were hospitalized after a head-on collision between two cars near the town of Pevek in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. About this on Thursday, March 2, reported in the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

“A 53-year-old local resident, driving a personal Mitsubishi L200 car, while overtaking a passing vehicle, was not convinced of the safety of traffic and allowed a head-on collision with a Suzuki Grand Vitara car moving in the opposite direction, driven by a 52-year-old driver,” they said. at the Interior Ministry.

It is noted that the driver of Suzuki was in intensive care. Three of its passengers were hospitalized with various injuries. The Mitsubishi driver and his passenger also applied for one-time medical assistance, after which they were released.

The department found that all drivers were sober. Upon the fact of the incident, the employees of the State traffic inspectorate began an investigation.

