Eden Hazard, 32, announced that he is retiring as a footballer, after having played for Lille, Chelsea and Real Madrid. “You have to know how to listen to yourself and say enough at the right moment. After 16 years of career and more than 700 games played, I decided to end my career as a professional footballer,” he announced on the social network Instagram.

Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences

The player, a reference of the golden generation of Belgian football, but who has fallen into decline in recent years, was without a team since at the end of Last season he reached an agreement with Real Madrid to terminate his contract a year ahead of schedule.

“During my career I have met great people, managers, coaches, teammates and I especially wanted to thank the clubs I have been through: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and obviously thank the Belgian National Team again,” added the footballer, who also thanked his team for supporting him “in the good and bad times.”

“Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you soon off the field,” added the winger, who He retires with 747 professional games, 621 at club and another 126 with the Belgian team.

Long trajectory

Born in Tubize, where he was born into a family of footballers, as was his brother Thorgan (Anderlecht) Kylian (Racing White Daring de Molenbeek), Eden Hazard joined the youth ranks of French club Lille (2007- 2012), a team with which he debuted at the age of 16 and with which he became champion of the French league in 2011.

From there he went to English Chelsea (2012-2019) where he also became a reference and won two league titles and two Europa League titles, among other trophies. In that period He also signed his best record with Belgium, that with Hazard as captain was third in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, under the command of the Spanish Roberto Martínez as coach.

After conquering French and British football, Hazard ended up in the Spanish league, fulfilling his dream of signing for Real Madrid in a million-dollar transfer estimated at over 100 million euros.

But his hopes were soon dashed when he received a harsh tackle from his compatriot Thomas Meunier in a Champions League match in September 2019 against Paris Saint-Germain that marked the beginning of his physical ordeal.

The footballer underwent surgery on his ankle, suffered with his recovery, suffered other injuries and never became the star player that was expected at Real Madrid.coming to the point of not counting at all for Carlo Ancelotti, until he terminated his contract a year earlier and left the club.

With information from EFE

