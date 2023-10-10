On the fourth day of the offensive launched by Hamas against Israel, the World Health Organization (WHO) calls for the opening of a humanitarian corridor to the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory under a “complete siege” by Israeli military forces since Monday. In parallel, the Israeli Army claimed to have regained control of the border with the Gaza Strip. The number of fatalities exceeds 900 for Israel and 700 on the Palestinian side. Follow the situation minute by minute.

06:20 (BOG) The Red Cross fears “a humanitarian catastrophe”

Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), urged the parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and to take all possible measures to protect civilians.”

“Without immediate containment, I fear we are heading towards a humanitarian disaster,” he wrote in X.

“The Geneva Conventions prohibit killing civilians and mistreating them. Furthermore, the conventions require that the wounded and sick be cared for,” Mirjana Spoljaric stressed, adding that “Detainees must be treated with humanity and dignity. The taking of hostages is prohibited by International Humanitarian Law,” specifying that the humanitarian organization is ready to help clarify what happened to the missing people.

On Israel and the occupied territories:

Without immediate restraint I fear we are heading for a humanitarian disaster. We urge the parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and take every possible step to protect civilians.https://t.co/UZDbNsQh3r — Mirjana Spoljaric (@ICRCPresident) October 10, 2023



06:10 (BOG) Israeli and Palestinian foreign ministers invited to EU meeting

The Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki were invited on Tuesday afternoon to participate in an emergency meeting of their European counterparts, the head of European diplomacy announced on platform Josep Borrell.

I have invited Israeli Foreign Minister @elicoh1 to join the meeting of EU Foreign Ministers I am agreeing this afternoon.

I have also invited Foreign Minister Malki @pmofa to address the meeting and present the views of the Palestinian Authority. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 10, 2023



06:00 (BOG) Hostages in Gaza: Emmanuel Macron denounces the “intolerable blackmail” of Hamas

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the “blackmail” of Hamas, which threatened on Monday to execute Israeli hostages in response to unannounced bombings on civilian populations of the Gaza Strip. hateful and unacceptable” what he called “the blackmail of Hamas after its terrorist acts”

The French president added that he considered it “probable” that the Islamist group had had outside “help” in its attack against Israel.

05:45 (BOG) WHO calls for humanitarian corridor to Gaza

On Tuesday, October 10, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for the opening of a humanitarian corridor to the Gaza Strip, blocked by a “complete siege” since Monday and bombed by Tsahal, the Israeli Army, after the attack. from Hamas to Israel. “A humanitarian corridor is needed to deliver essential medical supplies to the population”said a WHO spokesperson, adding that the organization was in talks with the various parties.

05:40 (BOG) More than 187,500 people displaced in the Gaza Strip since Saturday, according to the UN

The war between the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas has displaced more than 187,500 people within the Gaza Strip since Saturday, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“The number of displaced people in the Gaza Strip has increased considerably, reaching more than 187,500 since Saturday. Most of them are taking refuge in UNRWA schools” (the UN agency for Palestinian refugees), said a spokesman. of OCHA, Jens Laerke, at a press conference in Geneva.

05:30 (BOG) The UN reiterates that the total siege of Gaza is prohibited by international humanitarian law

The “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip announced on Monday, October 9, by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, is “prohibited” by international humanitarian law, the United Nations has stated.

“The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited by international humanitarian law,” said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, in a statement on Tuesday. .

With AFP, EFE, AP, Reuters and local media