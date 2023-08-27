The second evening of La Piazza is underway

Everything is ready for the second evening of La Piazza, the event organized by Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica, Brindisi.

Also this evening top-level guests and great expectations in the political and journalistic world.

THE GUESTS OF THE SECOND EVENING OF LA PIAZZA

Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01

Carlo Calenda, leader of Action

Antonio Tajani, secretary of Forza Italia, deputy prime minister and foreign minister

Raffaele Fitto, Minister of European Affairs and Pnrr

Matteo Salvini, secretary of the League, deputy prime minister and minister of transport and infrastructure

Antonio Misiani, economic manager of the Pd

Claudio Durigon, Undersecretary of Labour

Fabrizio Cicchitto, former senator and group leader of the People of Freedom in the Chamber of Deputies

Stefano Bisi, journalist and writer

Stefano Patuanelli, group leader of the M5S in the Senate

Cateno De Luca, Mayor of Taormina

THE LIVE ONLINE OF THE SECOND EVENING OF LA PIAZZA DI AFFARITALIANI.IT

Subscribe to the newsletter

