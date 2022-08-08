Movies | James Franco, who is returning to acting, will play Fidel Castro in the upcoming film, John Leguizamo was nervous

Franco has last acted in films and television in 2019. Abuse allegations have kept Franco away from productions.

On charges of harassment and fraud sullen actor James Franco has been attached to play the Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in the new movie. The film industry news site reported about it Deadline Thursday.

The name of the movie is Alina of Cuba and it times Castro’s daughter by Alina Fernández life. Fernández found out when he was about ten years old that his father is Castro. Later, the daughter became a leading critic of the Castro regime, who was forbidden to leave Cuba. In 1993, he finally managed to defect to Spain and from there to the United States in Miami.

Fernández plays Ana Villafañe and his mother, a Cuban socialite Natalia Revueltaa Mia Maestro.

News Franco’s Castro role comes less than a month after Franco was rumored to be returning to acting. In July was revealedthat Franco is playing one of the main roles in a film set in Ischia, Italy in the 1950s We, You.

The last time Franco has acted in films and television was in 2019, when his own drama-comedy direction was released Zeroville that The Deuce -the last season of the TV series.

About a year ago, Franco settled two lawsuits brought against him and paid more than 2.2 million dollars in damages (about 1.9 million euros at the time).

Franco a lawsuit was filed against in October 2019. Two women accused the actor of founding a fake film school. According to the indictment, young women were lured into sexual acts under its guise.

In addition to Franco, two other employees of this production company and film school were the targets of the accusations. The women accused the trio of, among other things, sexual abuse and discrimination, fraud and other abuses.

Another lawsuit was also brought by students. According to the students, they had paid for lessons at Franco’s film school, but felt the school was a scam.

The students say they believed that participating in sexual acts would guarantee a role in Franco’s film.

The first allegations of misconduct against Franco had already become public in 2014, and more suspicions emerged in 2018.

At the end of last year, Franco admitted that he had sex with his acting school students.

According to the 43-year-old actor, he did not understand at the time that although sex was consensual, it was not appropriate.

“I wasn’t bright-minded then.”

In December, Franco said he remained silent during the allegations and wanted to listen to people who were angry with him. For him, a quick apology would not have solved the situation where he was “blind to himself”.

Franco’s the return to acting has spoken not only because of Franco’s abuses but also because of the representation in the case of the Castro role. Franco has no Cuban roots, and Castro is already a controversial historical figure.

The actor-producer from Colombia has been the loudest John Leguizamo. His

“How is this still happening? How can Hollywood still exclude us while simultaneously stealing our narrative? No more omising, Hollywood and streaming! Boycott! This is fucked up. Also, the story is really hard to tell without zooming in and that would be wrong! I have nothing against Franco but he is not Latino!” Leguizamo said on Instagram.

He later went on to explain that he grew up and worked in Hollywood while Charlton Heston and That is, Wallach featured mexicans, Al Pacino Cuban and Puerto Rican, “where Ben Affleck even in Argo featured Latino and Marisa Tomei featured Latino women”. Leguizamo also reminded of brownface, for example In West Side Story.

Alina of Cuba producer and has been developing the film for years John Martinez O’Felan didn’t base much on Leguizamo’s comments. He said Deadline website in a statement that Leguizamo’s comments “represent Hollywood’s confusion and identity crisis” with the Hispanic community in the United States.

“Land does not define a person’s ancestry. . . . ‘Latin’ means Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, or Latin American heritage and roots, and all those roots are ‘Latin’.”

With Franco has Portuguese ancestry.

According to Martinez O’Felan, Leguizamo is attacking him and his work with false information. Martinez O’Felan is not the crème de la crème of Hollywood but an outsider with native Mexican and Iberian ancestry. In addition, Ana Villafañe, who plays the film’s main character Fernandez, has a Cuban family background, as was wanted from the beginning.

Franco, on the other hand, looks so much like Castro that, according to the authors, he was chosen for that reason. In addition, Alina Fernández supports the choice.

“Besides James Franco’s skills and charisma, he has an obvious physical resemblance to Fidel Castro,” Castro’s daughter Fernández said For Deadline.

Fidel Castro’s father was from Galicia, Spain, and his mother had Canarian ancestry.