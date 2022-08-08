The mayor of Tynda (Amur Region) Marina Mikhailova announced the forced evacuation of the population in case of a threat to life. For now, residents are advised to stock up on bottled water and stay away from the destroyed bridge.

According to IA PriamurMedia, after a short-term decline in the water level in the river, there is again a tendency to increase it. Between noon and 4 pm local time, the level rose by 16 cm to 1.32 m.

“More serious re-floodings are not ruled out. In case of a threat to life, the evacuation will be forced,” the mayor said.

Authorities also warn of possible power outages and water supply. Due to the flooding of two substations, work is underway to connect consumers according to temporary schemes.

Local residents are advised to stock up on bottled or boiled water, and also not to approach the destroyed bridge in the Belenky microdistrict.

According to Mikhailova, now the authorities are doing everything possible to develop design estimates for the construction of a new crossing as soon as possible. The city intends to seek help from the regional government.

“We haven’t had such a flood before – the water level rose to a record high of 4 meters 13 cm,” added the head of Tynda.

Earlier, on August 8, it was reported about the introduction of a state of emergency at the regional level in the Amur Region. The reason was the difficult hydrological situation, which developed as a result of the passage of cyclones, accompanied by heavy rainfall and squally winds.