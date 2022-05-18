Thursday, May 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies “I wasn’t ready then,” Tom Cruise explains why he had to wait 36 ​​years for the sequel to Top Gun – HS saw its premiere in Cannes, and the film is second to none

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Cannes

Tactivity

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, 131 min. ★★★★

Flying movie Top Gunin sequel Top Gun: Maverick is as good as what was rumored in the world. A model sequel and a compelling action film in its own right.

The film also shows why Tom Cruise is one of the biggest movie stars in the world if not the biggest. Cruise carries the film so that Top Gunin a return is impossible to imagine without him.

#Movies #wasnt #ready #Tom #Cruise #explains #wait #years #sequel #Top #Gun #premiere #Cannes #film

See also  Weather Cloudiness increases in Finland from Wednesday - “Snow cover is getting stronger and staying frosty”
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

By deleting his text messages, Rutte shows once again that his own doctrine is very much alive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.