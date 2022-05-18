Movies “I wasn’t ready then,” Tom Cruise explains why he had to wait 36 ​​years for the sequel to Top Gun – HS saw its premiere in Cannes, and the film is second to none

Cannes

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, 131 min. ★★★★

Flying movie Top Gunin sequel Top Gun: Maverick is as good as what was rumored in the world. A model sequel and a compelling action film in its own right.

The film also shows why Tom Cruise is one of the biggest movie stars in the world if not the biggest. Cruise carries the film so that Top Gunin a return is impossible to imagine without him.