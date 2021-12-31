Hockey HIFK’s next week’s KalPa home game will advance one day

HIFK – KalPa, scheduled for Friday, will be played on Thursday, January 6th.

Hockey League confirmed on New Year’s Eve one match transfer, when HIFK-KalPa, scheduled for Friday 7 January, will be brought forward by one day.

The match will be played at the Helsinki Ice Rink on empty stands on Thursday, January 6 at 5 pm at HIFK websites according to the match can be watched free of charge on the Sub-channel.

The league-leading IFK will play their next match on Wednesday, January 5, when it will face Jyp at home. The Jyp match will also be played without an audience.