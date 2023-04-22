Movies | Family of gunshot victim: We’re suing Alec Baldwin

According to the lawyer representing the family, Baldwin cannot escape his responsibility in the case.

The movie Rust dead on set Halyna Hutchins the family plans to file a civil suit against the actor Alec Baldwin against, says BBC.

The family’s decision came after the prosecutor announced the manslaughter charge rejection earlier this week.

“He can pretend he’s just an actor in a Western movie, but he can’t escape the fact that he played the lead role in a tragedy,” the statement said.

of The New York Timesand according to Reuters sources, the gun Baldwin used on set had been modified before it was delivered to the set. According to a Reuters source, this new evidence casts doubt on the previous view that the gun was operating normally and could only have gone off if Baldwin pulled the trigger.

According to the prosecutor, the new evidence requires further investigations.

BALDWIN was charged with manslaughter in January after he shot cameraman Halyna Hutchins on the set of a western film in 2021.

The accident happened when Baldwin was rehearsing a scene on a ranch near the town of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the gun he was holding went off. The gun Baldwin used was a prop gun that for some reason had been loaded with real cartridges.

The 48-year-old director of the film was also wounded in the shooting Joel Souza. On the day of the training, Baldwin had been told that there was no real ammunition in the gun.

IN THE DESCRIPTIONS so far, one sentence has been given for the shooting that took place.

Veteran filmmaker David Halls was convicted in March of negligent use of a firearm. Halls worked Rusty as first assistant instructor and safety coordinator. He was sentenced to six months of suspended imprisonment.