Zlatan has remained out of the UEFA lists for the whole season and is worried about not being able to face Inter. But Pioli finds him again, perhaps already from Lecce: his goals in the league are decisive for Milan in the top four

The latest Instagram stories are, as always, very spectacular and portray him on the fields of Milanello while he trains in the rain. Emotional bursts, and on the other hand emotion is a word – indeed, a state of mind – that Ibrahimovic feeds on every day to ensure that the passage of time, unable to stop it completely, at least slows down. Emotion, or adrenaline: Zlatan has plenty of it even in the last few days, which has brought good news: yesterday training entirely in the group, today too. In short, he is on his way to being called up in view of the home match against Lecce, after three missed league games due to a muscle problem in his right thigh. See also Cruz Azul would lose an important player against Pumas

That cursed list — The umpteenth trouble which, since he returned to Milan (January 2020), has relegated him to the pits for 71 games due to thirteen different problems between serious and light diagnoses. The last time he didn’t even have time to celebrate the – useless – goal against Udinese which made him the oldest scorer in the history of Serie A, and here’s the new problem. Fixed, then, apparently. And so, now that he’s well again, the question comes very, very spontaneous: how will Z live the impossibility of playing the two Champions League Euro-derby? Yet another challenge to Inter, a new challenge to Lukaku, but above all another one Rendez Vous with himself. Instead, nothing, condemned to the rostrum by the cursed UEFA list in which he was unable to appear either in the first draft of September, or before the knockout stage.

Consolation — A painful context – extremely painful – especially in the latter case, because the Swede was on his way back. But, in agreement with the coach and management, he took a step back – for athletic reasons, for the most part – in order to leave a space free for those who could have guaranteed a more significant contribution. So let’s try to imagine Z’s current state of mind: on the one hand the immense happiness for his companions invited to the party of the four beauties of Europe, on the other the curses cast on the god of football for not being able to be there. Precisely he who has won everywhere and almost everything, where that “almost” contains the Champions League. The consolation, not least, concerns how Milan got there, at this great four-way ball: that is, with the substantial manpower of Ibra, on the pitch and in the locker room, because even in this European path there is the heavy and essential presence of the pack leader. See also Allegri studies Juve's attack at San Siro: Milik and Kostic serving Vlahovic

Made sense — Another consolation, on the other hand, is yet to come, and it would be really essential to complete it. Given the impossibility of giving a hand in this Champions League, it could be done for the next one. In the form of a few more vital goals to capture one of the top four places in the standings on 4 June. Pioli would like it, the club too. For him, who is stuck on 144 minutes and one goal this season, it would mean making sense of a cursed season from a personal point of view. And it would offer the coach one more option at the center of an attack which, when Giroud is missing, struggles enormously to find a protagonist. Lecce, then, brings to the surface in Z’s mind one of his feats: 16 January 2011, shot from 30 meters with the goalkeeper off the posts. Go and see Galliani’s expression in the stands: it’s worth it. See also The club has other plans, but Rom is ready to cut back on his salary

April 22, 2023 (change April 22, 2023 | 11:11 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Ibra #Champions #curse #goals #Serie #play.. #time