Cycling around the world mourns the death of the French rider Sylvain Anquetilwho passed away over the weekend after battling a long illness.

Anquetil stood out for having been a youth champion in his country and also won eight national titles in track cycling.

Also on the road

Likewise, his resume includes eight national championships in Normandy in the velodrome and his best performance in a world championship was when he finished sixth in the 1993 edition.

He ventured into the route and the best result that the deceased rider achieved was fourth place in a stage of the Tour de l’Avenir 1999, in which he stood out working for his country’s team.

Although he bears the last name Anquetil, he always warned that he had nothing to do with Jacuqes, the multiple French cycling champion.

One of the last occasions in which he was seen accompanying a competition was in March of this year, when he was part of the group of cyclists of the Normandy Tour.

