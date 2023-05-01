Florida, United States.- Sadly the NFL (National Football League for its acronym in English) is mourning the death Shaquil Barrett’s daughter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackerat the age of two, by drowning in a pool.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking to all family members of the buccaneers. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaquil Barrett, Jordanna and all the family Barrett during this unimaginably difficult time”, reads the letter from the champions of the Super Bowl LV.

“While no words can bring true comfort at a time like this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this profound loss of their beloved. arrayah“, mentioned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to certain reports by the Tampa Police Departmentthe agents responded to an emergency call to attend to the case of “a child who had fallen in a swimming pool”.

Authorities arrived at the home of Shaquil Barrett, located in the Beach Park neighborhoodin it south tampa, shortly before 09:30 in the morning. The The player’s daughter was taken to a hospital, where hours later his death was confirmed.

It is said that the death of arrayah It was an accident, however the police Tampa He noted that “the investigation is ongoing.” Shaquil Barrett30 years old, and his wife Jordanna they are the parents of three other children.