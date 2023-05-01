Washington.- The actor Michael J. Fox, famous for his role in the “Back to the Future” saga, stated that living with parkinson’s is getting “harder and harder” and acknowledged that he does not imagine living with this disease until he is 80 years old.

In an interview broadcast on CBS this Sunday, the 61-year-old actor revealed what it’s been like to live with this incurable disease since he was diagnosed in 1991, when he was only 29 years old and one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Despite considering himself an optimist, Fox admitted that the disease is “knocking hard” and that tremors are becoming more intense, increasing the risk of falls and fractures.

“I’m not going to lie. It’s getting tougher, it’s getting tougher. Every day it’s tougher, but that’s the way it is,” said Michael J. Fox, star of ‘Back to the Future’.

The actor explained that he has suffered fractures in both arms, elbow, hand and face due to falls. Also, he had spinal surgery due to a tumor that turned out to be benign, but affected his ability to walk.

“Falling is what kills you when you have Parkinson’s. It’s falling, breathing food, getting pneumonia. All those subtle ways the disease gets to you. You don’t die of Parkinson’s, you die with Parkinson’s. Yes, I’ve been thinking about mortality and in all this. And I’m not going to reach 80 years, I’m not going to reach 80,” he said.

Despite everything, Fox was hopeful about the possibility that the foundation he created in 2000 may soon achieve a full or partial cure for Parkinson’s.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation, which has raised $1.5 billion for research, announced this month that it had discovered a marker within the body that could help detect the presence of Parkinson’s before symptoms even develop.

Michael J. Fox. Instagram photo



When Fox was diagnosed in 1991, and for seven years, he tried to hide the advance of Parkinson’s. However, once he made it public, the actor decided to dedicate his life to find a cure.

A shocking documentary

This same year, the Apple TV+ platform released a documentary about his life entitled “Still” (Still) and in which he tells how Fox could never be “still”, neither as a promising Hollywood star in the 1980s nor later with Parkinson’s tremors.

The documentary reviews Fox’s life in three very different stages: his childhood and adolescence until he joined the Army, his leap into television and movies, and his personal fight against Parkinson’s since he was 29 years old.

Fox received an honorary Oscar last year in recognition of his contribution to the investigation of that disease.