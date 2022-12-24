Saturday, December 24, 2022
Mourning: in strange events they beat and shot a footballer

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2022
in Sports
What happened is a matter of investigation.

Soccer around the world mourns the death of the footballer santana mendy22 years old, in facts that are investigated by the authorities.

This Saturday the club Aubagne FC announced the death of the player in the “14th district of Marseille”, as confirmed by ‘BFMTV’.
(Pelé is surrounded by his relatives in the hospital, video (Sensitive images)) (The photo of Pelé with which his daughter responds to rumors of his supposed death)

The club’s message

Mendy was thrashed on several occasions and then finished. At the site, police found 27 7.62-millimeter cartridge cases.

The first information indicates that the player was reached and taken to a hospital, the doctors tried to revive him, but he died minutes later.

“It is with great sadness that the AFC learned of the tragic demise of Adel Santana Mendy. He will leave a great void and will forever remain one of us. All our thoughts and condolences go to his family ”, was the club’s message.
Sports

