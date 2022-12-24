Mourning: in strange events they beat and shot a footballer

Soccer around the world mourns the death of the footballer santana mendy22 years old, in facts that are investigated by the authorities.

This Saturday the club Aubagne FC announced the death of the player in the “14th district of Marseille”, as confirmed by ‘BFMTV’.

(Pelé is surrounded by his relatives in the hospital, video (Sensitive images)) (The photo of Pelé with which his daughter responds to rumors of his supposed death)

The club’s message

Mendy was thrashed on several occasions and then finished. At the site, police found 27 7.62-millimeter cartridge cases.

The first information indicates that the player was reached and taken to a hospital, the doctors tried to revive him, but he died minutes later.

“It is with great sadness that the AFC learned of the tragic demise of Adel Santana Mendy. He will leave a great void and will forever remain one of us. All our thoughts and condolences go to his family ”, was the club’s message.

(Antonella Roccuzzo and Kun Agüero are exposed to a sanction from Fifa, why?) (Piqué and Shakira: how will they do at Christmas and New Year with their children? The agreement)

The AFC appris with a great sadness the tragic disappearance of Adel Santana Mendy. Il laissera un grand vide et demeurera à jamais l’un des nôtres. Toutes nos pensées et nos condoléances vont à sa famille. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/HAZXSH7JLa — Aubagne FC (@AubagneFoot) December 24, 2022

Sports