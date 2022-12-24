According to the sources of the What’s On Netflix portal, it is in the works Stranger Things Tokyoa spin-off anime of Stranger Things set precisely in the Japanese metropolis.

The project has apparently already been in development for some time, with the first rumors that started circulating at the beginning of last year. Now new details have arrived and in particular an excerpt from the synopsis of the series, which apparently will bring the Upside Down into the 1980s Tokyowith the story featuring twins who are passionate about video games.

“An encounter with the Upside Down evolves into a grand adventure for game-loving twin brothers living in the suburbs of 1980s Tokyo,” reads the synopsis for Stranger Things Tokyo shared by What’s On Netflix.

Nothing is official yet, so take these rumors with a grain of salt. That said, the Duffer brothers themselves have hinted at possible Stranger Things spin-offs in the past.

“There are still so many exciting stories to tell in the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” the Duffers said in February, when they confirmed that Stranger Things season four would be the second to last.

Also, during the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt Duffer said that the Stranger Things spin-off will be “1000% different” from the original, thus suggesting a different narrative language from the original series, which would be possible through an anime produced by a Japanese studio.