The great Italian mathematician Salvatore Rionero passed away. This was announced by the Accademia dei Lincei of which the Neapolitan scientist was a member since 1992. Emeritus Professor of Mathematical Physics at the University of Naples ‘Federico II’, born in Nola on 1 January 1933, Rionero left us today. Great mathematician who he made fundamental contributions in various issues of Mathematical Physics, especially in the difficult problem of non-linear stability in fluid dynamics, Rionero graduated from the same University with full marks in 1955, later becoming Assistant (Rational Mechanics and Mathematical Physics) from January 1956 to October 1957. After obtaining the free lecturer in Rational Mechanics in 1964 and having taught it first at the University of Bari and then at the University of Naples, he passed on to the chair of Mathematical Physics in the Faculty of Sciences Mm.Ff.Nn. of the University of Naples “Federico II”. “A great scientist leaves us which accompanied his knowledge to exceptional qualities of humanity, intelligence, kindness and sympathy “commented Roberto Antonelli, president of the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei.

A great master with many students, the Neapolitan mathematician Salvatore Rionero has always devoted himself to Italian mathematics. The Accademia dei Lincei, of which he has been a member since 1992, recalls that many of Rionero’s collaborators “occupy prestigious positions in Italian and foreign universities”. The mathematician is author of about 200 scientific publications and 10 books and 151 among his publications are reviewed in Mathematical Review (MathSciNet) and many have appeared in prestigious international journals. Among the books written by Rionero appear the titles “Weighted energy methods in fluid dynamics and elasticity”, Lecture Notes in Math. Vol. 11-34, Springer-Verlag (in coll. With GP Galdi); “Qualitative estimates for partial differential equations. An introduction”, Crc Press, Florida-Usa (in collaboration with JN Flavin). The research activity of the mathematician Salvatore Rionero has developed in various sectors of Mathematical Physics such as Dynamics of solids, Dynamic systems with infinite degrees of freedom, Nonlinear stability in fluid dynamics and magnetohydrodynamics in limited domains, natural convection in clear water and porous media, Nonlinear diffusion, Qualitative analysis of partial differential equations of physicomathematical interest (population dynamics, modeling of chemical, biological, economic problems), non-stationary bifurcations, periodic and non, for complex systems.

At Federico II, Salvatore Rionero was Director of the Department of Mathematics and Applications, Coordinator of the PhD in Mathematics, Coordinator of the PhD in “Mathematical Sciences”,



President of the “Doctoral School in Mathematical and Computer Sciences”, President of the Research Commission. Member of the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei since 1992, he participated intensely in its activities. He was also a member of the Academy of Sciences of Turin, of the National Society of Sciences, Letters and Arts of Naples, of the Pontanian Academy of Naples and of the Academy of Sciences, Letters and Arts of Palermo.

Coordinator (for more than 10 years) of national scientific projects, Rionero was local coordinator of Prin Projects, member of the Scientific Council of the National Research Group of Mathematical Physics Cnr, Vice-president of the “National Institute of High Mathematics (IndAm) F.Severi”, he was also co-founder in 1976 and then director of the Summer School of Mathematical Physics (Ravello) of the Cnr first and then IddAm for more than thirty years (1979-2017) . The Neapolitan mathematician has had scientific collaborations with researchers from various international institutions including: Dd Joseph (USA, Univ. Minneapolis), Dl Christiansen (Denmark, Copenhagen Polytechnic), B. Straughan (Uk, Univ. Durham), R. Knops (Uk, Herriot watt University), Jn Flavin (Univ. National team of Ireland, Galway), LE Payne (USA). Rionero was also Visiting Professor (usually by invitation), in Spain, Portugal, USA, England, Denmark, Germany, France, Norway, Israel, China, giving lectures or scientific conferences or attending conferences. In 1981 the mathematician who died today conceived the biennial international conference “Waves and Stability in Continuous Media” (Wascom) and the Italian-Chinese biennial conference “China-Italy Colloquium on Applied Mathematics” (Cicam) which takes place alternately in China and Italy.