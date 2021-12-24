Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

A new report throws a bad light on the last few weeks of Jens Spahn (CDU) in the office of the Minister of Health © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

One week after the vaccine rationing by Health Minister Spahn, the Bundestag received 10,000 of the Biontech vaccine. That raises questions.

Berlin – Almost a year after the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, there are apparently again problems with the procurement of vaccines. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) was recently surprised by a possible vaccine shortage in the first quarter of 2022, which was found during a vaccine inventory.

Shortly before Christmas, further reports were published that put the actions of ex-health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) in office in the last few weeks in a bad light. The focus is on the rationing made by the former health minister for the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer. In November the CDU politician announced that he would only deliver limited vaccines from the German biotech company to doctors. As reasons for this, Spahn named on the one hand a lack of reserves due to the high demand for Biontech and on the other hand the shelf life of several million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which one does not want to let expire.

Criticism of Spahn: Shortly after Biontech rationing, the Bundestag received 10,000 cans

The former health minister received a lot of criticism for his decision. It was feared that capping supplies could delay the vaccination campaign. The Biontech / Pfizer vaccine in particular enjoys a good reputation among the population. In addition, Spahn was accused of poor planning. The 41-year-old then defended himself against the allegations with reference to empty vaccine stores. “We’re not holding anything back. I can’t deliver a vaccine from Biontech that isn’t there, ”he said on the ZDF program“ Berlin direkt ”at the end of November.

As now from a report by t-online shows, just a week after Spahn’s announcement, the German Bundestag received a delivery of 10,000 doses of vaccine to enable employees to receive a booster vaccination. The delivery consisted exclusively of Biontech cans. Even if the delivery was ordered months in advance, the process casts a bad light on the Ministry of Health.

Spahn sends the “wrong signal”: Moderna’s reputation suffers from communications from the Ministry of Health

Klaus Heckemann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Saxony, is also critical t-online the incident. This sends a “wrong signal” to the general population, in which the Moderna vaccine would already have an acceptance problem anyway. Much more could one have sent a “strong message” by deliberately supplying the Bundestag with Moderna cans. As a spokesman for the Bundestag confirmed to the portal, there was “no specification regarding the vaccine” when the order was placed. Delivering Biontech was therefore a decision by the Ministry of Health. “What Spahn did was a communication disaster,” says Heckemann, referring to the Moderna vaccine.

Basically, the vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna were able to demonstrate comparable effectiveness. However, since the Moderna vaccine showed a more frequent, if still very rare occurrence of myocardial inflammation in younger people, in Germany only those over 30 years of age are willing to be vaccinated. (fd)