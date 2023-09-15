The farewell messages shared on social media by the actress and her son moved everyone

Over the last few hours, a terrible loss has struck Eleonora Giorgi and his son Paolo Ciavarro. The actress was in fact forced to deal with the passing of her mother, Maria Roma, to whom she dedicated a touching farewell message. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Mourning for Eleonora Giorgi and for Paolo Ciavarro. As already anticipated, the actress said goodbye for the last time to her mother, Maria Roma. The messages that both Giorgi and Paolo Ciavarro shared on their social pages to pay their final farewell to the woman were moving.

These were the words with which Eleonora Giorgi said goodbye for the last time mother on social media:

Beloved mother, have a safe trip to your favorite place, next to Him I hope!

Paolo Ciavarro also shared an Instagram Story that portrays him in the company of his grandmother. A touching caption accompanies the sweet shot:

Have a nice trip grandma.

Eleonora Giorgi and the difficult relationship with her mother

In some interviews Eleonora Giorgi said that she had experienced a very complicated relationship with her mother. The reason for this lies in the choice of the actress’s mother to undertake a religious path very deep after the separation from her husband. After the separation, in fact, Mrs. Maria Rosa became part of a Neocatechumenal community.

These were the words with which the mother of Paolo Ciavarro explained the difficult relationship with his mother:

I lived with a lay nun. For 50 years she never had a Sunday lunch with her children, because she was dedicated to Jesus.

This situation had distanced Maria Roma greatly from her daughter, although over the years Eleonora Giorgi managed to re-establish relationships with her mother.