He The Best award It is an individual distinction awarded by FIFA to recognize the best footballers in the world each year.. The highest football body created this award in 2016 and in the most recent edition Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas were honored with it.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about The Best award.
How does The Best award ceremony work?
The Best award is awarded based on the votes of the captains and coaches of all national teams affiliated with FIFA. Fan votes are also taken into account through the award’s website.
What periods are taken into account in The Best 2023?
Voters will have to analyze the performance of the men’s soccer players between December 19, 2022 and August 20, 2023. In the case of women’s players, their performance will be evaluated between August 1, 2022 to August 20, 2023, to take into account the World Cup matches.
What are the categories for The Best 2023?
When does voting for The Best 2023 start?
Voting for fans has been open since September 14.
When will voting close for The Best?
Voting will close on Friday, October 6 at midnight.
