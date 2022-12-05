Nick Bollettieriformer tennis coach who forged legends of his sport such as Andre Agassi or Maria Sharapova, has died at the age of 91, announced Monday the IMG Academy, the tennis school he founded in Florida, United States.

“Tennis wouldn’t be where it is today without Nick’s influence,” he reacted. Jimmy Ariasthe current director of tennis at IMG Academy and one of the first students of

Bollettieri at the school he created in 1978.

The tennis advocated by the ex-military Bollettieri was based on a very intense physique and emulation between his players.

He trained ten players who reached No. 1 in the world, including Agassi, Boris Becker, Jim Courier, Monica Seles, Sharapova, Serena and Venus Williams...

The first to speak of his death was precisely one of his former students, the German Tommy Haas.

Maria Sharapova is another of the Russian figures

“Thank you for your time, your knowledge, your involvement, your ability, your willingness to share your know-how and give me the best possible opportunity to fulfill my dreams,” Haas wrote on his Instagram profile several hours before the announcement was made official. death.

“You were a dreamer and a person of action, a pioneer of our sport (…). I’m going to miss you at the Academy, I’m going to miss your tan, your white teeth (…). Thank you again for everything” added the former world number 2.

Bollettieri’s daughter posted on social media on November 19 a photo of her bedridden father explaining that he was “passing over to the other side.”

