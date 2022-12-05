Real Madrid is working on assembling the squad in the future. It is no secret to anyone that Florentino Pérez has included renewal policies for footballers over 30 years of age within the club, since the white team always wants to have the stars of the present in their squad. However, that does not mean that they neglect the geniuses of tomorrow and to show this the presence in the title of men like Militao, Tchouameni, Vinicius, Valverde and Rodrygo himself.
Now, the club from the capital of Spain appreciates the arrival of one of the most important pearls of world football, it is Endrick, the young Brazilian who is stealing the show within Palmeiras and who is the desire of all the giants of Europe. Today, prestige places Madrid on a par with PSG as the most advanced by the 16-year-old footballer, however, the player places a condition upon his arrival at the white team, which at least today there is a willingness to comply with.
According to information from Marca, Endrick does not want to reach a club where there is a star striker who can cover his progress in the short term, therefore, the striker would totally decline to sign for Real Madrid if those from the capital of Spain have any intention to go for Erling Haaland in the summer of 2024, the date on which the Brazilian can join Madrid due to age. For Endrick’s peace of mind, today Florentino is not thinking about the man from Manchester City.
#Real #Madrid #prefers #sign #Endrick #Haaland
