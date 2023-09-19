Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Mourning: Brazil mourns the death of another idol of the national team who played with Pelé

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in Sports
0
September 19, 2023

This Tuesday the fatal news was confirmed.

The ex-footballer Marinho Peres, captain of the Brazilian team in the Germany’74 World Cup, He died on Monday at the age of 76 in the city of Sorocaba, according to what Santos announced on Tuesday, the club he defended between 1973 and 1974.

The club, which mourned the death of the former central defender, declared official mourning for three days with the flag raised at half-mast at the administrative and sports headquarters.
Who was?

Marinho Peres played 74 games and scored five goals with the Saints and, as a coach, he coached the team in 1988, as well as other clubs in the country, Angola and Portugal, including Sporting Lisbon (1900-1992).

Marinho Peres Ulibarri, who had a degree in economics, played alongside Pelé and was captain of the Canarinha that finished fourth in the 1974 World Cup.

After leaving Santos, the former captain of the national team was transferred to Barcelona, but in 1975 he returned to Brazil to avoid doing Spanish military service, which he had to do because he had dual nationality.
