Emerged online on Nintendo Switch Mario Bundledesigned to celebrate the arrival of Super Mario Bros. the Movie. This is a package that for $299 will offer the standard console (therefore not the OLED model), red-colored Joy-cons, film-themed stickers and one of three Mario games to download for free. It will be launched in Mario’s daythen March 10, 2023.

The three titles to choose from are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from 2017, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe from 2019 and Super Mario Odyssey from 2017. In fact, it would have been nice if the bundle included all three games, which are not just very recent, but you have to be satisfied.

On the other hand some Mario games will be in offer at $39.99 each from March 5 to March 11, 2023. The list includes the three games already listed for the bundle, Mario Party Superstars, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Maker 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World.

It is fair to specify that for now there is still no official announcement from Nintendo, but since the image of the bundle box has emerged, there are very few doubts about the reliability of the news.