Football isn’t one of those classic yellows in which three clues are worth a try, but José Mourinho’s malaise – which is now expressed even after victories like the one against Empoli – appears increasingly evident.

So it’s no surprise that rumors are making a comeback in England that they want him back on a Premier League bench next season. That is, the star of the coaches in the league of stars.

THE PORTAL

And so the “Givemesport” portal has relaunched the indiscretion that has been circulating strongly for a few weeks: the Special One wants to return to the Chelsea bench for the third time. Unlike what Roma can offer him on the market, bound by the “settlement agreement” with UEFA, the spending capacity of the London club is infinite, but despite the pharaonic acquisition campaign, the coach Graham Potter is not convincing and at the end of the season could be fired. It goes without saying that Mourinho, who has his “real” home in London, wrote the history of the Blues and the fans know it well. What’s more, the old owner Abramovich is no more and the new owners seem sensitive to the charm of the Portuguese. Of course there were no direct contacts, but the English sources speak of his agent Jorge Mendes on a mission on his behalf. Will the third wedding really take place? It’s too early to tell. Certainly, however, Mourinho has enormous ambitions that Roma, at the moment, cannot grant him.