The president of Brazil, the former trade unionist Lula da Silva, likes to provoke. He has done it again after the elections that led him to preside over the country. During the electoral campaign, Lula wanted to make it clear that if he was elected it would be his third and last term. “I will not be a president thinking about re-election. I am going to be the president who intends to govern this country for four years so that the Brazilian people can definitively recover social well-being, joy, the pleasure of living, the pleasure of being Brazilian”, he told Radio Metropole de Bahia during the electoral campaign. . Lula insisted: “Everyone knows that it is not possible for an 81-year-old citizen to [edad que tendrá al acabar su mandato] want to be re-elected. Nature is relentless.”

A month after assuming his mandate, Lula has changed his opinion, however, and has surprised the journalist Kennedy Alencar with a statement: “If at the time of re-election there were a delicate situation, if I were healthy, I could attend ”. And he added: “That yes, with perfect health, energy of 40 years and sexual vigor of 30 ″. Those words were enough to unleash a series of suppositions. Why has Lula changed his mind so soon and already appears wanting to run in 2026 despite his age and contradicting his electoral promise? The hypotheses have immediately begun to emerge, such as meeting possible competitors, strengthening his candidacy, pleasing those of his party, the PT, who had not welcomed the leader’s promise not to want to run for re-election in 2026. .

The reversal of Lula, who could run again as a candidate in 2026, has brought to the fore the delicate issue of imposing an age limit for candidates to preside over a country. And immediately thought was given to the delicate case of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, the most voted president in the history of the United States, who plans to run again at the age of 80. The thorny issue of imposing an age to contest the presidency of a country has just been raised in Brazil, after Lula’s statements, the reader of the newspaper or globe Eduardo Joaquim do Prado, who proposes “defining a maximum age to be able to contest presidential elections.”

The subject is delicate because precisely never has life been as long as today and we find ourselves with people who, although they were considered old in the past, today hold important positions in companies and in the management of countries. Who would also have the authority to impose age limits on the dispute over political or administrative office? And so immediately political commentators have brought up the current case of Joe Biden, for whom the idea of ​​putting an age limit on the presidential election could prevent him from being re-elected.

It is true that there is also a strong tendency that today it is necessary to give way to power to the new generations, many times better prepared than the older ones. And that in everything, in business and in politics. The difficult and complex thing is to impose age limits to obtain or continue in power as long as the subject keeps his physical and mental capacities healthy.

The truth is that Lula is a unique politician who has always stood out for his provocations, since the fruitful times of his union activity. He was and still is a shrewd politician with the soul of a trade unionist. How much José Neumanne Pinto in his book What I know about Lula that, in his heyday as a trade unionist, when he promoted the great strikes of the metalworkers, when he gave speeches he observed the public’s reaction. If he saw that he was displeasing, he was able to immediately change his speech to patronize the audience. Perhaps the astute politician who has just ousted the fierce neo-fascist policy of Bolsonarismo has realized that having anticipated that this would be his last term as president has not pleased his followers and has immediately backed down. Genius and figure.