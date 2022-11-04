Mountain running | Susanna Saapunki remained at the top of the mountain running World Championships

Susanna Saapunki finished sixth in the 8.5 kilometer uphill race.

Former national team skier, current professional mountain runner Susanna Saapunki finished sixth early Friday morning Finnish time in the World Championships of his new sport in Thailand.

It was an uphill race, where the finish line of the 8.5 kilometer course was 1,065 meters higher than the starting point.

Saapunki, who lives and trains in the mountains of northern Italy, lost to the USA, who won the World Championship gold To Allie McLaughlin two minutes and 58 seconds. His time was 58.12. He missed the medal position by more than two minutes.

The others ranked ahead of Saapung were Europeans. At the European Championships in July in La Palma, Canary Islands, Saapunki finished fifth in the corresponding uphill competition.

Before The World Championship Saapunki estimates that in the hot and humid conditions it depends on the mood of the day, whether he will reach the top five and 15. Now the performance was successful at the upper end of that fork.

This was the main competition of the season for Saapung. On Sunday, he will compete in the World Championships in the so-called up-down race, where the 11.2 kilometer route has a height difference of 475 meters.

