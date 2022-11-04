The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, assured yesterday that his team is working so that the second phase of the pension reform is ready “on time”. This would mean that it should be approved before the end of the year to be in force from 2023. However, different sources of the negotiations assure that the contacts between the department of Escrivá and the social agents are still being “bilateral tests” and “without papers”. or proposal documents.

In theory, this second phase of the reform should include a possible extension of the number of years that count to determine retirement pensions, in combination with an improvement in the coverage of contribution gaps. However, it seems that these issues, which the Government defends, are not only not the only ones being addressed, but also that the dialogue with employers and unions includes other issues that are essential for some of the actors in the negotiation.

Specifically, the person in charge of Social Security of CC OO, Carlos Bravo, pointed out yesterday during a conference organized by the Association of Economic Information Journalists (APIE) two issues that, in the opinion of the union, must indisputably form part of the “minimum content” of a possible pact for the second phase of the pension reform. It would be, on the one hand, the progressive elimination of the ceilings of the maximum contribution bases; and, secondly, of a reformulation of the current intergenerational equity mechanism so that it goes from being semi-automatic to automatic, as Brussels demands from Escriva.

Both issues are already being negotiated in the talks for the next phase of the Social Security reform. Regarding the so-called unstopping of maximum bases, the parties must agree on how long this elimination of the limits will be agreed upon and if it will be complete or will only be an increase in the salary mass subject to contribution.

At the moment, from the Social Security they have proposed to make this unstoppable progressively over 25 or 30 years. So on the table there are different calculations. For example, from CC OO they estimate that there are currently some 25,000 million salary incomes that do not contribute to Social Security for exceeding the maximum base, set for 2023 at 4,495 euros per month (54,000 euros per year). This means that the part of salaries paid that exceeds that figure do not contribute to the system.

According to this, from CC OO they calculate that there are currently about 25,000 million wage incomes that do not contribute to Social Security, while the Ministry’s estimates point to a greater amount of around 35,000 million since they include the incorporation into Social Security Social of the passive classes (30% of the maximum bases are in the public sector). Given these figures, expanding the contribution to these amounts would mean increases in Social Security income of between 7,000 and 10,000 million more when this unstopping process is completed.

In addition to this process depend two more issues. The first is the implementation of a new system of penalties for early retirement for those who contribute by maximum base, which should start in 2024. And, it will also have to be decided how much the maximum pension goes up.

At this point, it is the CEOE employers’ organization that demands that the maximum pensions rise in the same proportion as the maximum base does in said unstopping process.

Along with this bump, Bravo pointed to possible new automatic adjustments in pension spending that would be adopted now to be applied in the future. Specifically, the union official considered that the intergenerational equity mechanism (MEI) does not replace the sustainability factor that was recently repealed in terms of cost savings. For this reason, he explained that not only should all the measures taken in the first phase of pensions be taken into account, but also that it would be necessary to “see if additional measures will have to be taken” in terms of future spending adjustments.

In this sense, Bravo was in favor of a completely automatic system, instead of the semi-automatism that the current design of the MEI supposes (which foresees an over-quotation of 0.6% between 2023 and 2032 to nourish the reserve fund and from that last year the authorities are urged to take the necessary measures). Precisely, Escrivá again admitted yesterday that “the technicians” from Brussels are also demanding that said mechanism be completely automatic.

This could imply that the collection of the overcharge would not stop in 2032 and that it would even be designed at what time and how spending should be adjusted. However, the minister again downplayed this demand from Brussels yesterday and was convinced that the community technicians “are wrong” with his request to Spain. “We have found that those who negotiate do not empathize with us (…) and I do not know where this discussion is going to end, but it is not essential for the sustainability of the pension system.