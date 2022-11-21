Roma thought they would experience a less eventful January in the transfer market, but instead they have already taken a good run up. The fact of having discovered some problems in time will perhaps allow us to move without reaching the last few weeks. The Karsdorp affair is simple: many stigmatize his behavior and the choice not to show up when training resumes is right. But someone overlooks the fact that – after Mourinho’s words – fear has prevailed over any other feeling.